BOSTON (WHDH) - Flames and smoke poured out of a manhole in South Boston.

Popping noises could be heard coming from the manhole on E Street.

Police said this is just one of several manhole fires in the area.

Officials are not sure what caused the fire, but said it is now under control.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)