DYER BROOK, Maine (AP) — A driver was killed when a flat tire caused his dump truck to leave Interstate 95 and crash into trees, Maine State Police said.

Michael Marshall, 68, of Houlton, was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday after the crash in Dyer Brook, police said.

The interstate was restricted to one lane for a time. The crash remains under investigation, though police said speed does not appear to be a factor.

