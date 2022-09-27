BOSTON (WHDH) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, the flights from Florida to Boston are filling up with people looking to avoid the storm.

One family struggled to find a flight for their son from Tampa to Boston. They snagged one of the last open seats they could find.

“We had to drive up to Orlando and get a flight out of there to get him home,” Todd Tanger said. “There were no flights left out of Tampa. As soon as they said there were mandatory evacuations, every flight filled up.”

Hurricane Ian is forecast to be one of the worst storms to hit the Tampa area in a century. Some who would typically stay through heavy rainfall are escaping the life-threatening rain surges by sheltering with family in Massachusetts.

“This one was a little too close for comfort for our family,” Marques Moore said of the storm threat. “Just find a flight, come up here and ride it out.”

“It was really all just truly minute. We could barely even find a flight honestly, everything was packed,” Giavanni D’Amico said. “We found a flight, packed last minute bags and went.”

Dominique Nino is one of the lucky few who, being from Boston, already had a flight back to the city booked before the evacuation mandate was issued.

“I’ve never been through a hurricane or anything like that, I’m from Boston,” she said. “I had very high anxiety, but I got out on time so we’re good. We’re home.”

