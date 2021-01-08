Flock of chickens ‘wreak havoc’ at McDonald’s, harass customers for food

(WHDH) — A flock of chickens has been reunited with their owner after they ran amok at a McDonald’s restaurant and tried to swipe nuggets and burgers from customers earlier this week, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a flock of chickens “wreaking havoc” at a McDonald’s in New Jersey on Tuesday observed at least two chickens “harassing” and “chasing” customers and pecking at car tires, according to the Washington Township Police Department.

“We immediately called our animal ‘havoc’ specialist, ACO Robbie (and the crowd goes wild). He quickly leapt into action and responded to the scene before the perpetrators could fly the coup,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Police believe the hostile birds stormed the restaurant after hearing news of the fast-food chain’s plan to rollout three new chicken sandwiches.

