It’s that time of year again when leaf peepers travel to New England to watch the fall foliage change.

This year’s season is bringing more traffic and people than ever before.

“It’s just blown up; everyone’s hearing about it, and they want to come see it for themselves,” Jessica Caldwell, Stowe Mercantile Manager, said.

During peak foliage, anyone passing through Stowe, Vermont, experiences heavy traffic entering and leaving town.

“It has been pretty crazy, I mean, it typically is this time of year, but it definitely feels a little busier than years past,” Caldwell said.

However, crowds, long lines, and a shortage of parking don’t just mean more business for the town. It also has caused some headaches.

“We could not find a hotel within a hundred-mile radius; it was crazy,” Liga Luethy said, from California.

But for many who are making the trip, catching a glimpse of this year’s vibrant colors makes it all worth it.

“It was worth every minute of it,” Dahlia Trask said, from Florida. “Oh my gosh, and I would do it again because I came here two years ago and I had just missed it.”

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