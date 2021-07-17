Parts of Massachusetts were rocked by heavy weather, including flooding and lightning strikes, as storms moved through the region Saturday.

Worcester County saw heavy rains after getting up to 2 inches of rain in half an hour and was placed under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m.

The South Shore also saw stormy weather, with lightning striking a chimney in Duxbury.

