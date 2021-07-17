Parts of Massachusetts were rocked by heavy weather, including flooding and lightning strikes, as storms moved through the region Saturday.

Worcester County saw heavy rains after getting up to 2 inches of rain in half an hour and was placed under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m.

The South Shore also saw stormy weather, with lightning striking a chimney in Duxbury.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox