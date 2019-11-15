Florida woman accused of stabbing boyfriend, biting his penis during domestic dispute

(WHDH) — A woman who thought her boyfriend wanted to have sex with another woman reportedly bit his penis and then threatened him with a knife after a long night of drinking.

Esperanza Gomez, 33, of Miami Beach is facing charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery, Miami Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation records indicate.

The alleged assault happened at the couple’s apartment around 3 a.m. Wednesday after the two had been drinking with another woman for hours, WBBH-TV reported.

When the friend left, a furious Gomez accused her boyfriend of wanting to be with the woman, according to a police report obtained by the news outlet. She then allegedly grabbed him by the arms while screaming and “began to poke him with a knife.”

Gomez’s boyfriend later told responding officers that his girlfriend “bit his penis out of frustration.”

Gomez has since been ordered held on $5,000 bond.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)