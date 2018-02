(WHDH) — The CDC said for the first time this season, the number of people going to the doctor for flu-like symptoms is getting lower.

They added that half the country is still experiencing high flu activity.

Experts are still advising people to get the fly shot if they have not already.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)