Flu severity in Massachusetts now ‘very high,’ health officials say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The common flu severity in Massachusetts has jumped to “very high,” health officials announced Friday.

The bump in severity comes as the percentage of visits to hospitals for influenza-like illnesses continues to increase, the Massachusetts Department of Health said in its weekly report.

Health officials say the severity rating is determined by combining three key markers of influenza activity and distribution including influenza-like illness, hospitalizations, and the number of influenza-positive test results that are reported.

“All influenza strains that have been characterized in Massachusetts this season to date are covered by the current influenza vaccine,” the MDPH said in its report.

There has been one pediatric flu death reported in Massachusetts in 2020.

There have been 3,179 confirmed cases of influenza in Boston residents since the end of September. 305 have been hospitalized. Protect yourself and get vaccinated, if you haven't already. Read the latest flu report released by BPHC today: https://t.co/wMGG7y3APP — Boston Public Health (@HealthyBoston) February 14, 2020

