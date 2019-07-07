Fog forces pilot to make emergency landing on Rhode Island lawn

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WHDH) - Heavy fog forced the pilot of a small plane to make an emergency landing on a lawn in South Kingstown, R.I. on Saturday.

The pilot of the single-engine, single-seat plane was flying at treetop levels around 5 p.m. but could not find an airport due to dense fog, according to state police. The pilot ultimately made a controlled landing in the area of Gooseberry Road without causing injury or damage — in the yard of Peggy Doyle.

“I had a house full of kids and the plane was very obviously looking for a place to land, and I kept hollering at the kids, keep your eye on the plane, that plane’s coming down,” Doyle said. “It was extremely, extremely foggy. He got caught in it but he did a great job.”

Doyle says that he made it under the power lines and found a grassy area away from her home.

The plane had been towing an advertisement banner that was ultimately found on Route 1, police said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot was trying to land at Westerly state airport and instead had to land 20 miles away from his destination.

Families in the neighborhood are glad he was able to come down safely.

“Just another lucky day,” Doyle said.

