Food warehouse catches fire in New Bedford as distributor prepares to open pop-up amid coronavirus outbreak

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames broke out at a New Bedford food warehouse as its distributor prepared to open a food pop-up amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at Sid Wainer & Son on Purchase Street around midnight found heavy flames coming from the building and several tractor-trailers parked outside.

Sid Wainer & Son is a distributor of specialty foods and just announced Monday plans for a food pop-up to share affordable food with the New Bedford community.

