Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

(WHDH) — A research organization that has released declassified Department of Defense footage in the past recently posted a new video, which they say shows Navy footage of an unidentified flying object off the east coast of the United States in 2015.

The video was released by To The Stars Academy of Art and Science, a research organization founded in October 2017 by Luis Elizondo. The organization conducts research into “exotic science and technologies.”

An analysis of the video said that the unidentified object showed no obvious wings or tails. To The Stars also said that there was no exhaust plume from the object, which would be visible on conventional aircraft filmed in the manner seen in the video.

Christopher Mellon, an adviser to To The Stars, criticized the lack of response to such incidents, saying in the Washington Post that “reports from different services and agencies remain largely ignored and unevaluated.”

The Department of Defense confirmed to the New York Times the existence of a secret $22 million program to investigate UFOs running from 2007 to 2012, according to a report published by the newspaper in Dec. 2017.

