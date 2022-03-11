CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - This summer, people will be able to search for sharks in their natural habitat off the coast of Cape Cod through private white shark charters.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy will offer these tours to allow people see and learn about sharks.

“These private charters are for the adventurous person, or people,” said Kristen Kibblehouse. “You are able to see white sharks in their natural habitat, able to learn about our local ecology here off of Cape Cod.”

The three-hour tours off Chatham have been known to catch some pretty impressive sights, like sharks up to 17 feet long.

“We’re finding the sharks by a spotter pilot. Once that spotter pilot does find that shark, then we are directed to that individual and that group is able to view that shark,” said Kibblehouse.

The tours are perfectly safe for tourists and a great opportunity to learn something while having fun, according to organizers.

Plus, you never know what you’ll see out in the water.

“Sometimes you see other marine animals like the gray seal, mola molas…we’ve seen sea turtles out there. If you’re really lucky, [you’ll see] a whale,” Kibblehouse said.

Reservations for the charters, which cost $2500 and allow six people on the boat, are now open for the summer. The money funds research at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)