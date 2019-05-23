(WHDH) — Ford may be known for its automobiles but the motor company is taking a more futuristic path with its newest product.

The company announced Tuesday that it’s testing a package-carrying robot called “Digit.”

The human-like robot can climb steps, walk on uneven terrain and stay balanced when bumped.

Ford says they eventually want the robots to carry deliveries from its self-driving cars to customers’ doorsteps.

The automaker has not said if it plans to run a delivery service or if it plans to make deliveries for its business partners.

Ford’s announcement came two days after it said it would lay off 10 percent of its salaried staff as part of a cost-cutting effort.

