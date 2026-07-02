QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - MassDOT said the Fore River Bridge on Route 3A between Weymouth and Quincy became stuck in its up position Thursday, blocking all movement across the span. The bridge reopened to vehicle traffic just after 11 a.m.

Officials said a mechanical issue was to blame.

“This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours,” officials said. “Drivers traveling through the affected area should seek alternate routes, expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.”

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