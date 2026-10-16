BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Braintree police detective will be in court Friday on charges he used Flock cameras to harass his ex-girlfriend.

Court documents allege he put a tracker on the ex-girlfriend’s car, which sent location updates to his work email.

He allegedly used the Flock database to look up her name and plate number after their 2024 split.



The detective resigned during the investigation.

This follows other Massachusetts police officers in New Bedford, Stow, and Lynn being accused of misusing Flock cameras earlier this year.



Like Braintree, New Bedford and Stow’s departments say officers tracked people they know.

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