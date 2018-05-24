Former elite swimmer to be fitted with special robotic prosthetic at Brigham and Women’s Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) — A patient at Brigham and Women’s Hospital will soon be fitted with a special leg prosthetic that she will be able to control with her mind.

Morgan Stickney, 20, is a former elite high school swimmer. She was ranked in the top 10 in the country and was number one in New England. A bad injury to her foot ended her career.

“It never healed. We had a surgery, pain still stayed,” said Stickney.

Stickney said she was in constant pain and medication did not help. Her doctor said her other option was amputation and Stickney went through with the surgery. She is now part of a trial for a new prosthetic.

Dr. Matthew Carty is working with MIT’s Media Lab to create experimental robotic prosthetics. Stickney is the ninth patient to take part in the trial and she will be able to operate the leg with her brain.

“As of right now, there’s no guarantee. You get to go to MIT and you put on a leg and you get to move your ankle like you have your own ankle,” said Stickney.

Stickney, a college sophomore studying pre-med, said she is also ready to swim again. She is scheduled to take part in a paralympic swim meet and hopes to one day run the Boston Marathon with her robotic prosthetic.

Funding for the new prosthetic devices comes from several sources, including The Gillian Reny Stepping Strong Center- in honor of the young woman who was injured during the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing.

