LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A former teacher in Lynn faced troubling charges in court on Wednesday.

Tymond Tran, 38, pleaded not guilty to raping a child and sending obscene matter to a minor.

Investigators said at the time of the allegations, the then-14-year-old victim was a student when Tran was an eighth-grade teacher at a middle school in Lynn.

A judge ordered him to wear a GPS tracker and not to leave his house unless he is going to medical appointments or court hearings.

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