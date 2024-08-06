BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Massachusetts Democratic Party chair Phil Johnston praised Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Tuesday after Kamala Harris picked Walz as her running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

The Associated Press and CNN both cited sources involved in the vice presidential selection process in reporting Walz as Harris’ pick. Harris’ campaign officially announced the selection near 10:15 a.m. in a post on social media.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Walz said his reaction was “very positive.”

“He’s a very impressive person with a very deep background in government and public policy,” Johnston said.

In addition to his role with the state Democratic Party, Johnston served as the Massachusetts Secretary of Human Services under Gov. Michael Dukakis.

Walz has served as the governor of Minnesota since 2019. He previously spent more than 10 years in congress representing Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District.

While lauding Walz’s experience in government, Johnston also highlighted Walz’s background as a public school teacher.

Johnston said Walz is a “very, very effective and popular governor.”

While Minnesota was likely already on track to back Harris in the election, Johnston said Walz will appeal more broadly to progressives and midwestern voters in key swing states including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

Harris picked Walz just weeks after President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and backed Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee.

Walz beat out other candidates to be Harris’ running mate, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Johnston said he thinks “personal compatibility” may have ultimately helped Walz,

“If you’re president, you want a vice president with whom you’re comfortable,” Johnston said.

“He’s a very personable individual and it shows in his political successes over the years,” he continued.

Though he was not Harris’ final pick, Johnston said he expected Shapiro to appear alongside Harris and Walz at a planned rally in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

“I doubt that there’s going to be any negative fallout within the party and, in fact, I think there’s going to be a great deal of coming together in Chicago,” he said, also looking ahead to the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

“We’ve got a unified party and we’re going to win on the first Tuesday in November,” Johnston said.

