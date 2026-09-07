BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal investigators are looking into how an Amazon Air cargo plane overshot the runway at Miami International Airport in Sunday’s fiery crash that left several people dead and others injured.

“Whatever happened, happened at the last instant,” Tom Kinton said, Former Massport CEO.

Kinton said investigators combed over the wreckage and will determine if the plane’s reverse thrust was working properly. He said they’ll also take into account storms in the Miami area.

“There were thunderstorms very nearby; you can get swirly winds with thunderstorms, even several miles away,” Kinton said.

Video appears to show the plane approaching the runway high and fast.

“If you’re trying to touch down and you’ve got a tailwind, it pushes you down the runway, and the wheels can’t touch the ground,” Kinton said. “And it appears, some eyewitnesses say, that this aircraft did touch down a long way down the runway, which would indicate they ran out of runway when it was time to deploy the reverse thrust and hit the brakes.”

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