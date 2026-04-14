NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Newton Schools staffer from Waltham was arrested in Albany, New York after he was accused of attempted enticement of a minor.

Mark Nacht, 65, was arrested on April 10. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between December 2025 and April 2026, Nacht allegedly shared explicit messages online with someone who he believed was 13-years old, and groomed another 13-year-old to engage in sexually explicit activity.

In the indictment, the U.S. Attorney in New York said Nacht thought he was communicating with one of the girls and her aunt about arranging sex with the 13-year-old.

Officials say Nacht was instead speaking with an undercover agent in both scenarios. He was eventually arrested Friday after traveling from Massachusetts to Albany to meet with the girl.

Nacht previously worked for Newton Schools from 2017 to 2023 as a Special Education Administrator, and then another year as a Substitute School Psychologist. Newton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Anna Nolin said Nacht has been gone for more than a year, and had no access to buildings or systems in that time.

In a letter to families, Nolin wrote in part, “At this time, law enforcement has not provided any information indicating that Newton Public Schools students were involved or harmed by this individual.”

Newton parents reacted to the news Tuesday.

“We had kids in the system,” Leni Webber said. “I know it didn’t happen to them, but that would be my first thought if we had had one at the same time.”

“I think it sends ripples throughout the community in terms of safety for children,” Alan Webber said.

When Nacht was being arrested, law enforcement agents said he told them he knew his life was “over.”

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