WRENTHAM, Mass. (WHDH) – Wrentham police are searching for former Patriots player Jerod Mayo’s dog, Knox.

Jerod posted photos of the dog on Instagram Saturday asking for the public’s help in finding the animal.

Chantel Mayo, Jerod’s wife, said the family had initially reached out to a dog training company based in Rhode Island to take care of Knox for two weeks. They were assigned an individual trainer.

The family was unsatisfied with the results and reached back out to the trainer, leaving the dog in her care once again.

Chantel said the family hadn’t heard from the trainer in a while during the second round of training and reached out to her Friday night. The family then learned Knox was gone.

The trainer reported that she lost Knox while walking him alongside another dog at Joe’s Rock, police said. Officers found that the dog’s collar had been removed and left on the ground; there were no signs of a struggle.

Chantel said it’s unlikely that Knox ran away. “Knox walks on the treadmill in the house, he does not go outside,” she said. “This is the dog that went for a walk once and had a stroke, in our neighborhood. He does not go for walks, he cannot run…”

The Providence-based dog training company, Off Leash K9 Rhode Island, released a statement expressing their sympathy but said the family stopped working with them and instead began working with the trainer directly. The company said: “Knox was not enrolled in our training program when he went missing. His training program ended in April and his family subsequently entered into a separate agreement with our independent contractor, without our knowledge or permission in violation of our policies and standards.”

Chantel says the help from Patriots fans and the community gives her hope.

Wrentham police are investigating.

