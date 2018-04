(WHDH) –Former Senator Al Franken scheduled his first public appearance since leaving Congress last year.

Franken is scheduled to appear and speak at a privacy and cyber security forum in Libson, Portugal on May 1st.

The Minnesota Democrat resigned from the US Senate last December after several women accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.

