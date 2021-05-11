SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Springfield police officer has been sentenced to up to three years in state prison for indecently assaulting a child.

Daniel Cintron, 31, of Monson, was recently found guilty in a jury-waived trial in Hampden Superior Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and two counts of intimidation of a witness, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced to two to three years in state prison.

This was Cintron’s second trial on these charges after a jury in September of 2019 deadlocked on a number of charges, officials said.

The DA’s Office opted to retry the case but says it had to wait until recently due to the pandemic’s impact on the court system.

“I hope this verdict brings justice to all of the victims and families involved in this case,” Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni. “The bravery of the victims should be commended in coming forward, as the fear and angst created by someone who abused his position of power, is not easily overcome. My office will continue to fight for victimized children and all victims of abuse. I also thank Assistant District Attorney Liz Vasiliades for her great work.”

Cintron is also accused of charges stemming from an altercation at the Eastfield Mall in August of 2017, which awaits trial, the DA’s office said.

He faces charges of unarmed robbery, two counts of assault and battery, and four counts of intimidation of a witness.

