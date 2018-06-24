Former US poet laureate Donald Hall dies in New Hampshire

NEW YORK (AP) — The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 89.

Philippa Smith said Sunday that her father died Saturday at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

Hall was widely admired for his sharp humor and painful candor about nature, mortality, baseball and the distant past. Starting in the 1950s, he published more than 50 books, from poetry and drama to biography and memoirs.

He was an avid baseball fan who wrote odes to his beloved Boston Red Sox, completed a book on pitcher Dock Ellis and contributed to Sports Illustrated.

But the greatest acclaim came for his poetry, for which his honors included a National Book Critics Circle prize, membership in the American Academy of Arts and Letters and a National Medal of Arts.

