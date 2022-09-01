WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Wellesley High School lacrosse coach is now facing child pornography possession charges, the district’s superintendent confirmed.

The man had previously served as a volunteer with the boys’ team, and the case is under investigation by State Police. The district did not provide additional information, citing the ongoing investigation.

“We recognize that this news is difficult and, as always, our WPS counselors are available to offer support for any students at our schools,” the district said in its statement.

