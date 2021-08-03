FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Foxboro basketball coach made the play of the game when a player collapsed on the court.

Ashley Kepaa rushed to give a young boy CPR after he collapsed without a pusle at Mass. Premier Courts during a basketball tournament Saturday.

“We had a child just end up going unresponsive. He collapsed at some point, stopped breathing. We jumped in – did some CPR, used the AED, and kind of brought him back which was awesome,” she said.

Kepaa is a seventh grade basketball coach and has been trained in CPR since she was 14-years-old. Though she does the training every year, she said she has never had to use those life-saving techniques before.

“For me; you know I have a 5-year-old so I just would want someone to do something for my child should this ever be an issue,” she said. “I just knew, you got to do what you have to do when the time comes.”

The player was revived and taken to the hospital. Kepaa says he is in stable condition.

She said she had a chance to meet his parents the next day.

“It was just crying. It’s emotional. Like I said, I’m a mom too so I can’t imagine what she’s going through,” she said. “I’m just praying for the family every day — you know he maintains health.”

Although it was scary, Kepaa said she would do it again. She encourages everyone to learn CPR.

“It doesn’t take much time for you to learn the basics and you could potentially save someone’s life,” she said

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)