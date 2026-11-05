BOSTON (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy from Foxboro was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with the murders of two men in Dorchester in May 2025, Boston police announced.

At approximately 1:50 p.m., officers assigned to the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Massachusetts State Police, and Foxboro Police arrested the 16-year-old male in the area of Community Way in Foxboro. He is charged with two counts of murder.

On Saturday May 24, 2025, Boston police officers responded to a shot spotter activation in the area of 38 Franklin Hill Avenue in Dorchester. When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, and both were later pronounced deceased.

The victims were identified as Walter Wilkens, 36, of Quincy, and Anthony McIntosh, 66, of Dorchester.

The incident remains under investigation by the Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit. Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at 617-343-4470.

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