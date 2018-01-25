Foxborough businesses show their Patriots pride

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) — Businesses all over Foxborough, the home of Gillette Stadium, are showing their love for the New England Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Signs are all over downtown Foxborough, embracing the “New England vs. Everybody” mentality. In addition to signs for Tom Brady and Danny Amendola, one proclaims it is time for the Patriots to “cook another bird.”

The town is even planning a pep rally on the Common on Feb. 3, one day before the Super Bowl.

