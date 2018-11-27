FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Foxborough Regional Charter School is taking precautions after learning about a potential case of meningitis on Monday.

Superintendent Mark Logan says the school is waiting on a formal diagnosis but in the meantime, staff have been actively communicating with the family as well as local and state public health officials.

If a definitive diagnosis is determined, Logan states, “we will continue to follow appropriate protocols for school-wide notification.”

The charter school expects more information within the next day.

