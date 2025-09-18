BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) announced Thursday that the Framingham Logan Express Station will be a testing location for air travelers to go through security before arriving at Logan Airport in an effort to cut down on wait times.

Up to 30 passengers riding Logan Express would go through security before they arrive at Logan, according to Massport.

TSA would screen those passengers on site and transport them to a secure part of the airport. Their checked luggage would be stored in a compartment under the bus.

The proposal discussed during Thursday’s Massport Board of Directors meeting aims to operate every day, during a four to five hour window. They proposed one bus would depart each hour, with 15 to 30 pre-screened passengers on board.

If the testing site is successful, Massport hopes to expand the project.

“If for some reason this succeeds and we can expand it dramatically, because people love this concept of not having to go through check-ins at the airport, then this can become an attractive alternative to driving. That would do an enormous amount at trying to chip away at our biggest problem, which we all know is getting to the airport,” said Lewis Evangelidis, a member of the Massport Board.

Massport said it does not currently anticipate this will change the cost of riding the Logan Express from Framingham.

It said the targeted roll out date for the program is next summer.

