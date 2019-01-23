Framingham police searching for missing man with possible health issue

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Framingham are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing man who may be suffering from a health issue.

Conor McFadden, 24, could possibly be in Boston, Brookline or Needham, according to Framingham police.

McFadden’s parents told investigators that their son’s health is a concern.

He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Mohr at 508-532-5213.

No additional information was available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)