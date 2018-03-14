Framingham Police searching for three missing boys

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Framingham say they are looking for three teenaged boys who have been missing since Saturday.

According to police Jacob Weiner, David Decoste, and Kyreese Evans were at a program in Framingham on Saturday and may be traveling to Boston-Dorchester, Natick, Concord, or Holliston.

Police say that Jacob Weiner, 14, may have been seen at the Natick Mall on Sunday. Weiner was last seen wearing a green and brown Army jacket, a red sweatshirt, and faded jeans.

Decoste is a 15-year-old white male who is roughly 5-foot-8. Evans is a 15-year-old black male who is also around 5-foot-8.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Framingham Police or your local police department.

