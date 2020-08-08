Franklin Park Zoo auctions off animal-created art for a good cause

BOSTON (WHDH) - Franklin Park Zoo officials auctioned off works of art done by animals for a good cause.

The auction consisted of paintings done by red pandas, gorillas, ostriches and others inside of the zoo to raise money for the All For Our Animal Fund.

The fund provides care for New England zoo animals during the pandemic.

The last piece of artwork was sold on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)