FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Faith Crooper of Franklin has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Bonus Cash” instant ticket game.

Crooper chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).  She plans on putting a portion of her winnings toward a trip to Hawaii with her husband.

Her winning ticket was purchased at Shaw’s supermarket on Central Street in Franklin. 

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

