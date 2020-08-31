Free coronavirus testing site opening in East Boston amid uptick in new positive cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - A coronavirus testing site is slated to open in East Boston this week amid a recent uptick in new positive cases, Mayor Martin J. Walsh announced Monday.

The city’s COVID-19 mobile testing site will be open from Sept. 1 through Sept. 12 at Central Square Park, according to Walsh.

Testing will be available at no cost for both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. No appointment is needed but registration is required. To pre-register, people should call 617-568-4500.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been dedicated to monitoring and making decisions based on the latest COVID-19 data. With the increase in cases in East Boston, we are expanding testing access there to ensure that all residents can get tested,” Walsh said.

East Boston is experiencing a 10.8 percent average positive test rate, while the citywide average positive test rate is at 2.3 percent, recent health data showed.

Bringing the mobile testing team is one step Boston is taking to address the increase in the positivity rate in the neighborhood, city officials said.

The testing site’s hours of operation are as follows:

Tuesday, September 1: 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2: 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 3 – Friday, September 4: 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 8: 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9: 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 10 – Friday, September 11: 2:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 12: 10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

For a complete list of all testing sites in Boston, click here.

