Freezing rain being blamed for 11-vehicle interstate pileup

PITTSFIELD, Maine (AP) — Freezing rain that caught motorists by surprise is being blamed for a 11-vehicle pileup on Interstate 95 in the towns of Pittsfield and Palmyra, Maine State Police said Saturday.

One minor injury was reported in the crashes Friday night.

The incident began when one car skidded into the median, and a tow-truck was called to the scene. As troopers arrived the interstate became covered with ice.

Altogether, nine cars, a wrecker and a tractor trailer truck were involved.

As other vehicles entered the crash zone they were unable to slow down and secondary crashes blocked the northbound lane. The northbound lane was closed for about two hours while cars were removed and the roadway was treated.

