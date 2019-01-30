Freezing temps following storm causing icy commute in Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are dealing with slippery roads Wednesday morning after a midweek storm brought snow, rain and a dip in temperatures to Massachusetts.
The messy mix arrived in the Bay State Tuesday night, leaving behind up to four inches of snow in some cities and towns.
As the precipitation moved out, Arctic air moved in, causing temperatures to drop below freezing.
This led to icy conditions on some highways and roads, including Interstate 93 southbound, which saw huge delays during the morning commute.
The Arctic air will be accompanied by heavy wind gusts beginning this afternoon.
Cape Cod and Nantucket are under a high wind warning, with gusts expected to reach up to 60 mph.
The rest of Massachusetts, excluding Berkshire County, is under a wind advisory.
A wind chill warning is in effect Thursday morning for western Massachusetts.
The remainder of the Bay State, excluding southeastern Massachusetts, is under a wind chill advisory during the same time period.
A line of snow squalls is projected to fall between 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday in eastern Massachusetts, leading to reduced visibility.
The squalls could drop a coating to an inch of snow.
The bitter cold will linger into Friday before temperatures climb into the 30s on Saturday.
For more, visit the 7Weather page.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)