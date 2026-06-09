FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A freight train derailed in Framingham Tuesday afternoon, causing delays and cancellations to several commuter rail trains during the busy evening commute, according to Framingham Fire.

The train went off the tracks in the area of Framingham Station, near Waverly Street and Hollis Street.

“We were on the train, I got on at Back Bay, we’re sitting on the commuter rail and then it stops at the Natick center, the one two stops before this. And we’re told it’s going to be 10 minutes, we’re sitting there on the hot train, and the next thing you know we get told that this line derailed,” said Joe Brown, a passenger on a Framingham/Worcester Line train.

Those passengers said they were let off the train in Natick and then had to find a way to get back to Framingham Station.

“The next thing are told, you got to find your own way home. My girlfriend came to get me.” Brown said.

“It’s such a hot mess. Honestly, like, when you’re getting out of work and you just want to get home it’s, like, such a struggle. Not fun,” said Dayra Faria, another passenger. She added that it took her an “extra hour” to commute home, since there was “crazy traffic just to get here [Framingham Station] driving.”

The derailment caused five delays of more than an hour to the Framingham/Worcester commuter rail Line. There was also one train cancellation on the Framingham/Worcester Line, forcing passengers to pack onto another train leaving Boston.

“It was long, very crammed, lot of people, no standing room, every seat taken, there was no room to be anywhere,” said Nicholas Kauppila, a commuter.

“By the time I got on, we were trying to cram on like sardines. Everyone was trying to shove to get on,” said Ellen Pritchard, another commuter.

Crews worked for hours to hook the derailed train up to another train engine so it could be pulled back on the tracks. The train has since been towed away.

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