BOSTON (WHDH) - The French national team will be staying at the Four Seasons in Boston during the World Cup; the two-time World Cup champions will call the city their home base for the duration of the tournament.

The team will travel from Boston to Waltham to train at Bentley University.

According to Bentley they’ll have their first training session on Thursday. Their first match is scheduled for next Tuesday against Senegal.

In March, France was in Massachusetts for a friendly against Brazil, and officials from the team toured Bentley’s facilities.

Bentley said the team selected the campus due to its quality of fields and training facilities and its proximity between Boston and Foxboro, where they’ll play one of their three group stage matches.

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