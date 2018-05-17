Friendly neighborhood Spider-Man spotted riding the T

BOSTON (WHDH) — 7News got a chance to meet the subject of a superhero sighting on the T this week — Spider-Man.

Video from a commuter shows Spider-Man hanging upside down from one of the overhead railings on a Green Line train, all while scrolling through his phone.

“Everyone is either in awe or they act like they don’t see me,” said the 19-year-old. His secret identity is kept under wraps as he wears the Spider-Man uniform around Boston. The video of him riding a Green Line train to Government Center Wednesday night has gone viral after it was shared on Twitter.

“That was one of my goals but I didn’t think it would happen this soon,” said Spider-Man.

Spider-Man has been spotted elsewhere on the MBTA, including the Orange Line and even the bus. He said he goes around Boston as the web-slinger because he loves seeing the reactions he gets, especially from children.

“To be honest, it’s all about the kids. I love seeing their faces and reactions, it makes my day,” said Spider-Man.

