Friends and family mourn Everett cheerleading coach

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of friends and family members came out to a memorial for an Everett cheerleading coach who died suddenly last month.

Kristin Fulton dreamed of being a mother, family members said, and gave birth to her daughter Lenna in April after beating cancer. But she died of complications a few days later at 38.

“I think we’re all still in shock. I can’t believe it,” said Nicole Cullen, a lifelong friend of Kristin’s.

Hundreds packed Glendale Park Sunday, with signs celebrating Kristin’s love of Walt Disney World and mourners wearing red as a tribute to her cheering in high school and work as coach of the city’s Pop Warner cheerleading team.

