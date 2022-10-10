BOSTON (WHDH) - Family and friends are grieving tonight after two 25-year-old women were killed in a crash involving their Uber this weekend.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, police said the SUV rideshare the women were riding in slowed down on I-93. The rideshare was rear-ended by a tow truck, and the truck was then hit by a third car. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

A North Andover woman, Urushi Mandani, was one of the two people killed. College roommate and friend Jillan Milch said Mandani was a shining light, and will be missed.

“Going through life without her is something that’s hard to wrap our heads around,” Milch said. “A huge light is just out of this world so quickly, and it’s something that’s really hard to process.”

Mandani had just completed her doctorate of physical therapy in 2021, and had been working as a physical therapist for under a year. Friends described her as a driven, outgoing woman.

“Urushi was just such an incredible person that I don’t want her to be known as the girl who died in a car accident and that’s it,” Milch said.

Milch also shared one of the last text messages she received from Madani.

“I actually didn’t open her reply until Sunday morning, after she had already left us,” Milch said. “And she said, ‘You look absolutely beautiful, I love you so much.'”

In a statement, Uber said “our hearts go out to the families of Delanie Fekert and Urushi Madani as they cope with this unexpected tragedy. We are working on getting in touch with the driver and hope he makes a full recovery.”

The 53-year-old rideshare driver was taken to Mass general with serious injuries. The drivers of the third car and the tow truck involved in the chain reaction crash were not hurt.

