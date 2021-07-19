BOSTON (WHDH) - The second annual memorial golf tournament was held in Brighton Monday in memory of an Emerson College student.

Golfers raised money in honor of Daniel Hollis who was killed during an altercation back in 2019 after he and his friends were confronted while leaving a party.

Family and friends came to remember his life. Hollis’s mother Jennifer Kelly said she wants people to remember her son’s kindness and love for others.

“It’s really truly a family event, although our family is very small,” she said. “We have grown exponentially through Dan and the love that he had for his friends and his community, and we’re all sharing in that love today and celebrating with one another.”

Last month, a Marine reservist was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in a military prison in connection with Hollis’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)