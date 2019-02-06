Frito-Lay recalling Stacy’s Pita Chips due to undeclared allergens

(WHDH) — Frito-Lay is recalling a “very small number” of bags of Stacy’s Simply Naked Pita Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall includes 7 1/3 oz. bags that were distributed nationwide and have both a “Use By” date of 23 APR 2019 and a nine-character manufacturing code of “65M127902.” In addition, the recalled bags will also have a UPC code of “028400564632.”

The FDA says 228 bags were inadvertently filled with another flavor of pita chips, potentially exposing consumers to the undeclared milk ingredients.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

No other Stacy’s products or flavors are impacted by the recall.

