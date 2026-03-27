BOSTON (WHDH) - The indictment for suspended Massaschusetts State Police Sergeant Scott Quigley was released Thursday, and now defense attorneys for separate cases that Quigley investigated are demanding answers.

Quigley is accused of driving drunk, and killing a man in a December 2023 crash in Woburn.

Video shows state troopers responding to the aftermath of the crash that occurred while Quigley, who was off-duty at the time, was driving his unmarked cruiser.

Prosecutors said Quigley was driving drunk when he crossed the center line on Lexington Street, crashing into a wheelchair-accessible van and injuring a man with developmental challenges. That man died in the hospital a month later.

The driver of the van was also hurt.

The fatal crash came to light during jury selection in a separate case – the retrial of three brothers facing first-degree murder charges in Lowell. In that case, a lawyer for one of the brothers learned Quigley was the lead investigator in the 2020 homicide, and raised questions about his credibility and a possible cover-up with the 2023 crash.

That trial has since been put on hold while Quigley is charged with felony motor vehicle homicide.

“I want the public to understand that this is a cover-up,” said William Dolan, Defense Attorney for one of the brothers charged with murder in Lowell. “We don’t know who was involved, but this is absolutely a cover-up.”

In a statement, Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble wrote in part, “The Massachusetts State Police will not tolerate the disturbing misconduct alleged in today’s indictment…I expect and demand that our members understand their responsibility to act with the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and respect for the law. Anything short of that standard will be met with a thorough investigation and meaningful accountability.”

In a statement, Christina Pujals Ronan, an attorney for Quigley, wrote, “Sgt. Quigley has consistently maintained that this was an unfortunate and tragic accident – not a criminal act.”

“What you had was a homicide investigator cover up his own homicide, that was somehow not revealed for two years, and now you have two agencies frantically trying to cover up their own misconduct,” Dolan said.

Quigley will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn. No date has yet been scheduled.

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