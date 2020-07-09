‘Fun done safely’: Encore Boston Harbor prepares for grand reopening

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Encore Boston Harbor is getting ready to welcome back guests after a months-long coronavirus induced shutdown.

“It’s fun done safely,” President Brian Gullbrants said.

The casino is reopening its doors on Sunday with limited occupancy and safety changes. Encore closed back on March 15th due to coronavirus restrictions.

“Everybody has been pent up, held up in their homes and we want to provide a great experience for everybody to come and enjoy,” Gullbrants said.

That means a lot of hand sanitizer and plenty of plexiglass throughout the gaming floor.

“If there’s any place that the distance between the customers is less than six feet there’ll be a piece of plastic,” Gullbrants noted.

For table games, there will be no craps, roulette or poker — only baccarat and blackjack will be allowed for now.

“You can see the customer can still reach but they’ll be behind plexiglass and Michelle is protected as well,” Gullbrants said. “Cards are only touched by the dealer and the dealer will flip over the cards.”

Customers will be temperature checked entering the casino and the onsite restaurants will also be following new safety guidelines.

“All tables will have clean, disinfected clothes and when you sit down we’ll immediately bring you an alcohol-based sanitizer wipe as well as a coaster for you to put your mask down on.”

As for staffing, the casino originally paid its part-time, full-time and salaried employees for 75 days during its closure, but recently furloughed 3,000 people.

Encore said it will bring back 2,700 employees for the reopening.

