Funeral arrangements announced for Boston firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Boston firefighter and U.S. Marine Corps veteran who died in a motorcycle crash last week.

The wake for Justin Poitras will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McKenna-Oulette-D’Amoto Funeral Home in Lowell.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday at St. Rita Church in Lowell beginning at 11 a.m.

Poitras, 31, was off-duty at the time of the crash. He was appointed to Engine Company 42 in October 2016.

Prior to joining the department, he served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom and received an honorable discharge.

The department is urging all off-duty members to attend the service and report to the church at 10:15 a.m.

