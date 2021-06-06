WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Worcester police officer who drowned in a Worcester pond on Friday while trying to rescue a 14-year-old boy who also drowned.

Calling hours for Enmanuel “Manny” Familia will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday at St. John’s Catholic Church located at 44 Temple Street in Worcester, according to a statement released by the Worcester Police Department.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at St. John’s Catholic Church beginning at 10 a.m. Those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.

Familia was a five-year veteran of the force and described as a credit to his department. He is survived by his wife, two children, and his parents.

“The Worcester Police Department has lost a brother, a friend and a partner. The city of Worcester has lost a hero. We will remember and we will honor his selfless devotion to Worcester and his ultimate sacrifice to save someone he didn’t know,” Sargent said.

Donations to the Familia family can be made through Worcester Police Department Credit Union. Checks can be mailed to: The Familia Family Memorial Fund, c/o Worcester Police Federal Credit Union, 805 West Boylston Street, Worcester, MA 01606.

Services Announced for Officer Enmanuel Familia https://t.co/pSVqyBRMaM — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) June 6, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)