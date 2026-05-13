SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of law enforcement officers, family, and community members gathered in Salem Wednesday morning, watching as the flag-draped casket holding fallen Massachusetts State Police trooper Kevin Trainor was brought into St. James Church for a funeral Mass.

The 30-year-old was killed in the line of duty last week after being hit by a wrong-way driver in Lynnfield.

Investigators said Trainor, a member of the community action team, had just wrapped up his shift when he responded to the radio call reporting the wrong-way driver on Route 1 at approximately 2 a.m. Police said the crash happened approximately four minutes later.

The wrong-way driver, identified as Hernan Marrero, 50, of Roslindale, was also killed in the collision.

“In this sanctuary this morning, I want you to know, Robert, that you did everything right. You raised a hero. You raised a son who was drawn to service,” Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey said to Trainor’s family during the service. “God bless trooper Trainor, God bless his family, God bless all who serve.”

Trainor had been a state trooper for three years, and is being remembered for his passion for the profession, his enthusiasm, and his spirit.

“That enthusiasm is contagious. It just takes one of your line, or on your squad, or at your barracks to bring that enthusiasm to work every day. And it’s infectious and it’s contagious,” said Massachusetts State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble.

Below a state police flyover, thousands of law enforcement officers from as far away as Texas, Tennessee, Florida, and California stood shoulder to shoulder for a moving ceremony outside the church that included a riderless horse presentation.

Trainor’s mother and fiancée were presented with United States flags and his badge. His siblings were also given covers as a remembrance of their brother’s service and sacrifice.

A final radio call was also played for Trainor; a code four from dispatch, meaning out of service.

“When an officer falls or an officer hurts, we all hurt. It’s very important for all of us to be here today,” said one law enforcement officer.

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